All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5144 West Stanhope Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5144 West Stanhope Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:57 PM

5144 West Stanhope Drive

5144 Stanhope Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5144 Stanhope Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have any available units?
5144 West Stanhope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5144 West Stanhope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5144 West Stanhope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 West Stanhope Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5144 West Stanhope Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5144 West Stanhope Drive offers parking.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5144 West Stanhope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5144 West Stanhope Drive has a pool.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have accessible units?
No, 5144 West Stanhope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5144 West Stanhope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5144 West Stanhope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5144 West Stanhope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College