All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5132 Carob Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5132 Carob Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

5132 Carob Court

5132 Carob Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Franklin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5132 Carob Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home is located on the South side of Indianapolis, IN. The main living space has neutral toned plush carpet. A bonus living space has a brick wood burning fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen, thee perfect area for entertaining guests. The kitchen comes with black high efficiency appliances and plenty of cabinetry space. The backyard is spacious in size, making this the perfect area for pets. A storage barn provides bonus storage for all your lawn care items. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Carob Court have any available units?
5132 Carob Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5132 Carob Court currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Carob Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Carob Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5132 Carob Court is pet friendly.
Does 5132 Carob Court offer parking?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not offer parking.
Does 5132 Carob Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Carob Court have a pool?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Carob Court have accessible units?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Carob Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5132 Carob Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5132 Carob Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College