5132 Carob Court

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home is located on the South side of Indianapolis, IN. The main living space has neutral toned plush carpet. A bonus living space has a brick wood burning fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen, thee perfect area for entertaining guests. The kitchen comes with black high efficiency appliances and plenty of cabinetry space. The backyard is spacious in size, making this the perfect area for pets. A storage barn provides bonus storage for all your lawn care items. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.