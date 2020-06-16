All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5121 East BURGESS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5121 East BURGESS Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:29 AM

5121 East BURGESS Avenue

5121 Burgess Ave · (317) 842-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5121 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property qualifies for Section 8. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is renovated, like new, and move-in ready. With large bedrooms, a large living room and a large kitchen you will love being able to stretch out in your new home. There have been lots of upgrades, and renovations to give this home a modern feel. There is New carpet, New paint, wood-like floors and lots of extra touches to make you feel right at home. Don't wait to come and see this home, you will not be disappointed. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have any available units?
5121 East BURGESS Avenue has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have?
Some of 5121 East BURGESS Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 East BURGESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5121 East BURGESS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 East BURGESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue offer parking?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 East BURGESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 East BURGESS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5121 East BURGESS Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity