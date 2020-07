Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute and clean 2 bedroom 1 bath Brick duplex has over 800 square feet. This home feature Hardwood floors, living room, kitchen, basement as well as a 2 car garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard add lots of privacy. This house is centrally located and minutes from downtown and I-70. Pets are considered by approval. 18 Month Lease Minimum!