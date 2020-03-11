5019 Amber Creek Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in Amberly Crossing just steps from Super Target, restaurants, Interstates, and more! This home features a spacious den with beautiful french doors, hardwood floors and lots of storage. The living room is spacious and offers natural lighting. The kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous back splash & breakfast bar. Master Bedroom features Two walk-in closets with ample shelving. Take advantage of the community pool plus fitness center as well! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.