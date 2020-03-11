All apartments in Indianapolis
5019 Amber Creek Place

5019 Amber Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

5019 Amber Creek Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in Amberly Crossing just steps from Super Target, restaurants, Interstates, and more! This home features a spacious den with beautiful french doors, hardwood floors and lots of storage. The living room is spacious and offers natural lighting. The kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous back splash & breakfast bar. Master Bedroom features Two walk-in closets with ample shelving. Take advantage of the community pool plus fitness center as well! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Amber Creek Place have any available units?
5019 Amber Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Amber Creek Place have?
Some of 5019 Amber Creek Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Amber Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Amber Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Amber Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Amber Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Amber Creek Place offer parking?
No, 5019 Amber Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 5019 Amber Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 Amber Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Amber Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 5019 Amber Creek Place has a pool.
Does 5019 Amber Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 5019 Amber Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Amber Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5019 Amber Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
