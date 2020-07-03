All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5015 Parterra Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5015 Parterra Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

5015 Parterra Court

5015 Parterra Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5015 Parterra Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THE PRICE IS RIGHT!!!! THIS ONE'S GONNA GO QUICK SO HURRY TO TAKE A TOUR OF THIS 3 BED 2 BATH TRI LEVEL. TONS OF EQUITY IN THIS ONE. WHETHER YOU'RE A FIRST TIME INVESTOR OR A FIRST TIME DIY BUYER. .. DON'T SLEEP ON IT OR YOU WON'T SLEEP IN IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Parterra Court have any available units?
5015 Parterra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Parterra Court have?
Some of 5015 Parterra Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Parterra Court currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Parterra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Parterra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Parterra Court is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Parterra Court offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Parterra Court offers parking.
Does 5015 Parterra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Parterra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Parterra Court have a pool?
No, 5015 Parterra Court does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Parterra Court have accessible units?
No, 5015 Parterra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Parterra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Parterra Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College