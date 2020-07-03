All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

501 East Vermont Street

501 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing location in historic Lockerbie Square! Attached garage and finished basement in small 9 unit self managed community with low fees. New custom kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabs/counter in bar/dining area. Skyline and Lockerbie street views from great room and new hardwoods throughout main floor, remodeled master bath with large shower and waterfall shower head. Master with huge walk in closet, private balcony and cozy loft. Remodeled basement for fun and recreation. Lots of storage space in garage and basement closets. Best location in Indy. Sell the car or leave it parked all weekend!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 East Vermont Street have any available units?
501 East Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 East Vermont Street have?
Some of 501 East Vermont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 East Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 East Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 East Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 East Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 501 East Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 East Vermont Street offers parking.
Does 501 East Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 East Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 East Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 501 East Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 East Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 501 East Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 East Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 East Vermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

