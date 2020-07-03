501 East Vermont Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Amazing location in historic Lockerbie Square! Attached garage and finished basement in small 9 unit self managed community with low fees. New custom kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabs/counter in bar/dining area. Skyline and Lockerbie street views from great room and new hardwoods throughout main floor, remodeled master bath with large shower and waterfall shower head. Master with huge walk in closet, private balcony and cozy loft. Remodeled basement for fun and recreation. Lots of storage space in garage and basement closets. Best location in Indy. Sell the car or leave it parked all weekend!