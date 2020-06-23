5002 E Washington St Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/05/19 Studio apartment for affordable city living! Utilities are just $75/mo!



Featuring brand new SS appliances, this stunning renovation on this fourplex provides an incredible value in the booming Eastside! Down the street from Irvington staples Black Acre Brewery, Coal Yard Coffee, Jockamo's Pizza, etc. and on the IndyGo line!



Three spacious bedrooms and original hardwood floors provide the perfect blend of modern updates with the original charm of Irvington!



Pre-qualify: No felonies, no evictions remaining on your credit report, and must gross 3x the base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4793827)