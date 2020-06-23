All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5002 E Washington St Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5002 E Washington St Apt 4
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

5002 E Washington St Apt 4

5002 E Washington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5002 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/05/19 Studio apartment for affordable city living! Utilities are just $75/mo!

Featuring brand new SS appliances, this stunning renovation on this fourplex provides an incredible value in the booming Eastside! Down the street from Irvington staples Black Acre Brewery, Coal Yard Coffee, Jockamo's Pizza, etc. and on the IndyGo line!

Three spacious bedrooms and original hardwood floors provide the perfect blend of modern updates with the original charm of Irvington!

Pre-qualify: No felonies, no evictions remaining on your credit report, and must gross 3x the base rent. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4793827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have any available units?
5002 E Washington St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have?
Some of 5002 E Washington St Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5002 E Washington St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 E Washington St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College