Indianapolis, IN
4943 Peony Place
Last updated July 23 2019

4943 Peony Place

4943 Peony Place · No Longer Available
Location

4943 Peony Place, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4943 Peony Place Available 08/15/19 3br/2ba Ranch with Open Layout - Move in today and enjoy all this spacious 3BR/2BA home has to offer. Recent upgrades include, new faux wood flooring, new paint, new appliances, and new lighting.

Take advantage of the local dining, shopping, and entertainment surrounding this home. Enjoy the outdoors at Eagle Creek Park or a night out at Traders Pointe, all within 5 minutes of home.

This home provides direct access to I-65 and I-465 allowing for a quick commute to downtown and surrounding areas. CALL, TEXT, OR EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!

(RLNE3595747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 Peony Place have any available units?
4943 Peony Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4943 Peony Place have?
Some of 4943 Peony Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4943 Peony Place currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Peony Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Peony Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4943 Peony Place is pet friendly.
Does 4943 Peony Place offer parking?
Yes, 4943 Peony Place offers parking.
Does 4943 Peony Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4943 Peony Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Peony Place have a pool?
No, 4943 Peony Place does not have a pool.
Does 4943 Peony Place have accessible units?
No, 4943 Peony Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Peony Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4943 Peony Place does not have units with dishwashers.
