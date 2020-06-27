Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4943 Peony Place Available 08/15/19 3br/2ba Ranch with Open Layout - Move in today and enjoy all this spacious 3BR/2BA home has to offer. Recent upgrades include, new faux wood flooring, new paint, new appliances, and new lighting.



Take advantage of the local dining, shopping, and entertainment surrounding this home. Enjoy the outdoors at Eagle Creek Park or a night out at Traders Pointe, all within 5 minutes of home.



This home provides direct access to I-65 and I-465 allowing for a quick commute to downtown and surrounding areas. CALL, TEXT, OR EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!



(RLNE3595747)