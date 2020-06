Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two bedroom, two full bath home with a great sunroom, two-car attached garage - everything you want! Tray and cathedral ceilings; tile floor in kitchen, laundry, baths, and entryway; large living room and dining room make this the perfect home in a great community. Clubhouse, pool, fitness room, etc. Neutral paint and carpet make this an easy move-in. This is a must-see!

Contact us to schedule a showing.