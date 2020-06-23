All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4828 Flame Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4828 Flame Way
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:28 PM

4828 Flame Way

4828 Flame Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4828 Flame Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautiful Lantern Park. 3 bedroom 3 bath, 2 car attached garage is ready to be made your home! The Master Suite has a full bath that has a huge walk In closet, the amazing kitchen has maple cabinets, plenty of both cabinet and counter top space, and also has a separate dining area. It features an upper deck off of the kitchen AND has a lower deck as well. It has a fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining! This property is truly a must see! This is a new listing and won't last long! Don't Delay!!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Flame Way have any available units?
4828 Flame Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 Flame Way have?
Some of 4828 Flame Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Flame Way currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Flame Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Flame Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Flame Way is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Flame Way offer parking?
Yes, 4828 Flame Way offers parking.
Does 4828 Flame Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Flame Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Flame Way have a pool?
No, 4828 Flame Way does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Flame Way have accessible units?
No, 4828 Flame Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Flame Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 Flame Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College