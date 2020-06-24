4816 N. College Av.

Amenities
NORTH: N College Av & E 49th St.
Beautiful Two Story Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, basement and kitchen. Living Room has Ceiling fan and decorative fireplace. Dining Room has built in cabinets for extra storage. Kitchen includes stainless steel Appliances. Other Features Include: Covered Front porch, mini blinds, hardwood floors
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Water Heater, Gas Furnace , Electric Dryer Hook-Up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
