4816 N. College Av.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



NORTH: N College Av & E 49th St.



Beautiful Two Story Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, basement and kitchen. Living Room has Ceiling fan and decorative fireplace. Dining Room has built in cabinets for extra storage. Kitchen includes stainless steel Appliances. Other Features Include: Covered Front porch, mini blinds, hardwood floors



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Water Heater, Gas Furnace , Electric Dryer Hook-Up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE2864317)