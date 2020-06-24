All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4816 N. College Av..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4816 N. College Av.
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4816 N. College Av.

4816 N College Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4816 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

NORTH: N College Av & E 49th St.

Beautiful Two Story Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, basement and kitchen. Living Room has Ceiling fan and decorative fireplace. Dining Room has built in cabinets for extra storage. Kitchen includes stainless steel Appliances. Other Features Include: Covered Front porch, mini blinds, hardwood floors

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Gas Water Heater, Gas Furnace , Electric Dryer Hook-Up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE2864317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 N. College Av. have any available units?
4816 N. College Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 N. College Av. have?
Some of 4816 N. College Av.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 N. College Av. currently offering any rent specials?
4816 N. College Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 N. College Av. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4816 N. College Av. is pet friendly.
Does 4816 N. College Av. offer parking?
No, 4816 N. College Av. does not offer parking.
Does 4816 N. College Av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 N. College Av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 N. College Av. have a pool?
No, 4816 N. College Av. does not have a pool.
Does 4816 N. College Av. have accessible units?
No, 4816 N. College Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 N. College Av. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 N. College Av. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College