All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4720 Rosslyn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4720 Rosslyn Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

4720 Rosslyn Avenue

4720 Rosslyn Avenue · (317) 762-4949 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4720 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4720 Rosslyn Avenue · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Off-street parking. Washer and Dryer in basement. Spacious back yard provides the opportunity to entertain guests in your own peaceful oasis. Walkable to the Monon Trail, Arsenal park and several great restaurants. Property will be ready for move in on May 1, 2020.

(RLNE5625743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have any available units?
4720 Rosslyn Avenue has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have?
Some of 4720 Rosslyn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Rosslyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Rosslyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Rosslyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Rosslyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Rosslyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4720 Rosslyn Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity