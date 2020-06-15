4720 Rosslyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. - Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home in the SoBro / Broad Ripple area. This fully renovated home offers many beautiful finishes to the interior as well as the exterior of the home. New flooring throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Off-street parking. Washer and Dryer in basement. Spacious back yard provides the opportunity to entertain guests in your own peaceful oasis. Walkable to the Monon Trail, Arsenal park and several great restaurants. Property will be ready for move in on May 1, 2020.



(RLNE5625743)