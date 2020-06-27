4701 Deacon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Franklin Township is almost 1,400 sq ft and has so much to offer! Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and built-ins flow into the eat-in kitchen; master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet, double sinks, and tub/shower; and the large patio overlooking the backyard is a great space to entertain or relax! Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.