Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:40 PM

4701 Deacon Lane

4701 Deacon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Deacon Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Franklin Township is almost 1,400 sq ft and has so much to offer! Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and built-ins flow into the eat-in kitchen; master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet, double sinks, and tub/shower; and the large patio overlooking the backyard is a great space to entertain or relax! Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Deacon Lane have any available units?
4701 Deacon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4701 Deacon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Deacon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Deacon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Deacon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane offer parking?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane have a pool?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane have accessible units?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Deacon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4701 Deacon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
