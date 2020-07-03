4546 Blackstone Dr

Amenities

This amazing 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home located on the south side outside of the 465 loop is move in ready. This home boasts an open floor plan and fresh paint throughout the home. The home has lots of living space with the separate living room and family room that both open up nicely onto the kitchen. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans. Blinds provided throughout the home as well. Additional amenities include an oversized 2 car attached garage, covered back porch, central air and washer and dryer hook-ups.

Located just minutes away from several major interstate for easy access to 465, 65, 74 and 70 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and lots of shopping and restaurants.



Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!



Security deposit = $1,149



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Water softener system available for use by tenant but tenant is responsible for all associated costs.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



