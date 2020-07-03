All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4546 Blackstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4546 Blackstone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4546 Blackstone Dr

4546 Blackstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4546 Blackstone Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f756630fc ----
This amazing 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home located on the south side outside of the 465 loop is move in ready. This home boasts an open floor plan and fresh paint throughout the home. The home has lots of living space with the separate living room and family room that both open up nicely onto the kitchen. The kitchen is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans. Blinds provided throughout the home as well. Additional amenities include an oversized 2 car attached garage, covered back porch, central air and washer and dryer hook-ups.
Located just minutes away from several major interstate for easy access to 465, 65, 74 and 70 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!

Security deposit = $1,149

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Water softener system available for use by tenant but tenant is responsible for all associated costs.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Living Room & Family Room
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 Blackstone Dr have any available units?
4546 Blackstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 Blackstone Dr have?
Some of 4546 Blackstone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 Blackstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4546 Blackstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 Blackstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 Blackstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4546 Blackstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4546 Blackstone Dr offers parking.
Does 4546 Blackstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 Blackstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 Blackstone Dr have a pool?
No, 4546 Blackstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4546 Blackstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4546 Blackstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 Blackstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 Blackstone Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College