4530 Village Court

Amenities
Check out this totally rehabbed condo for rent at the Village at Eagle Creek! You'll love this stylish interior with a stunning kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry! Upgraded light fixtures and gorgeous flooring throughout - no carpet! Sleek and clean bathrooms with new tile, vanities & fixtures! Large bedrooms with oversized closets. Vaulted ceilings too! Private balcony with amazing views! Neighborhood amenities include pool, sauna, fitness, hot tub, dog park and tennis courts. Close to interstates, Target, Starbucks, restaurants and more! If you're a runner or cyclist, you'll love the proximity to the Eagle Creek Trail that connects to Eagle Creek State Park!