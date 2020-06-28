4530 Village Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

Check out this totally rehabbed condo for rent at the Village at Eagle Creek! You'll love this stylish interior with a stunning kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry! Upgraded light fixtures and gorgeous flooring throughout - no carpet! Sleek and clean bathrooms with new tile, vanities & fixtures! Large bedrooms with oversized closets. Vaulted ceilings too! Private balcony with amazing views! Neighborhood amenities include pool, sauna, fitness, hot tub, dog park and tennis courts. Close to interstates, Target, Starbucks, restaurants and more! If you're a runner or cyclist, you'll love the proximity to the Eagle Creek Trail that connects to Eagle Creek State Park!