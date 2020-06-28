All apartments in Indianapolis
4530 Village Court
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

4530 Village Court

4530 Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

4530 Village Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Check out this totally rehabbed condo for rent at the Village at Eagle Creek! You'll love this stylish interior with a stunning kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry! Upgraded light fixtures and gorgeous flooring throughout - no carpet! Sleek and clean bathrooms with new tile, vanities & fixtures! Large bedrooms with oversized closets. Vaulted ceilings too! Private balcony with amazing views! Neighborhood amenities include pool, sauna, fitness, hot tub, dog park and tennis courts. Close to interstates, Target, Starbucks, restaurants and more! If you're a runner or cyclist, you'll love the proximity to the Eagle Creek Trail that connects to Eagle Creek State Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 Village Court have any available units?
4530 Village Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 Village Court have?
Some of 4530 Village Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
4530 Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 Village Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4530 Village Court is pet friendly.
Does 4530 Village Court offer parking?
No, 4530 Village Court does not offer parking.
Does 4530 Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 Village Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 Village Court have a pool?
Yes, 4530 Village Court has a pool.
Does 4530 Village Court have accessible units?
No, 4530 Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 Village Court has units with dishwashers.
