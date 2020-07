Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This large 2 story home is Move-In Ready and Super CLean. There is a large front porch 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a large 1 car garage. Here you will love the updates, the modern feel, and renovations that make this home look and feel brand new. Located with easy access to all major stores and schools there is so much this home offers, don't miss it today, stop by soon. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.