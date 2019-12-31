4416 Tucson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly rehabbed 3 bed, 2 bath home in Decatur Township!! - This home has been completely rehabbed!! New flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new lighting and updated fixtures, new tub surrounds and new bathroom vanities, refinished kitchen cabinets with hardware and new solid surface kitchen counter tops! The spacious backyard will be great for enjoying the remaining warm afternoons outside!! Please contact Mike for more details and to schedule a tour.



317.210.0018 or Michael@zuluscape.com



Sorry, not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3594688)