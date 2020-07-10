4353 Evanston Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great, Newly Remodeled, 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location! - This newly updated home near Fall Creek Parkway, boasts 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bathrooms! New Updates include Remodeled Kitchen with New Appliances, New Flooring, Paint, and Wireless Security System! 1 Car Detached Garage! Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Easy Access to Major Highways.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet).



No smoking!



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



