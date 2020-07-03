All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4338 Village Bend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4338 Village Bend Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4338 Village Bend Court

4338 Village Bend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4338 Village Bend Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Terrific 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Pike Township, this spacious home offers 1,980 sq ft of comfortable living space. Home features a large living room, kitchen, and dining area. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Backyard is completely privacy fenced in and great for activities and barbecues! Conveniently located on a cul-de-sac with no through traffic and close to the interstate, shopping, and more!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 Village Bend Court have any available units?
4338 Village Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4338 Village Bend Court have?
Some of 4338 Village Bend Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 Village Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
4338 Village Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 Village Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4338 Village Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 4338 Village Bend Court offer parking?
No, 4338 Village Bend Court does not offer parking.
Does 4338 Village Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 Village Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 Village Bend Court have a pool?
No, 4338 Village Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 4338 Village Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 4338 Village Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 Village Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4338 Village Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College