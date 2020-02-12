4317 Crittenden Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has all the modern updates you could want! You'll love the huge kitchen and open floor plan. Gorgeous new kitchen offers white cabinets with hardware and brand new kitchen appliances (to be placed at move in). Amazing hardwoods, fresh paint and lovely updated bathroom. Laundry hook-ups. Nice open front porch to sit out on in the morning for your morning cup of coffee. Being in SoBro, you'll have no shortage of delicious dining and easy access to downtown and north side shopping. This is a must see! Section 8 voucher accepted!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.