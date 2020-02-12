All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

4317 Crittenden Avenue

4317 Crittenden Avenue
Location

4317 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has all the modern updates you could want! You'll love the huge kitchen and open floor plan. Gorgeous new kitchen offers white cabinets with hardware and brand new kitchen appliances (to be placed at move in). Amazing hardwoods, fresh paint and lovely updated bathroom. Laundry hook-ups. Nice open front porch to sit out on in the morning for your morning cup of coffee. Being in SoBro, you'll have no shortage of delicious dining and easy access to downtown and north side shopping. This is a must see! Section 8 voucher accepted!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have any available units?
4317 Crittenden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4317 Crittenden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Crittenden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Crittenden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue offer parking?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Crittenden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Crittenden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

