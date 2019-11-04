All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

431 S Keystone Ave

431 S Keystone Ave · (317) 366-6096
Location

431 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 1 Br Duplex near Fountain Square - Property Id: 253415

This adorable, and spacious, 1 bedroom duplex has been updated throughout. Located close to Fountain Square and everything downtown has to offer. Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. This place is all ready for you to move in! There is a basement for extra storage, and washer and dryer are included with the home. Call today to set up your social distance safe tour of the home!

$750 Security deposit with lease signing.
Utilities are NOT included in price of home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253415
Property Id 253415

(RLNE5675015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 S Keystone Ave have any available units?
431 S Keystone Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 S Keystone Ave have?
Some of 431 S Keystone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 S Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
431 S Keystone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 S Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 S Keystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 431 S Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 431 S Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 431 S Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 S Keystone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 S Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 431 S Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 431 S Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 431 S Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 431 S Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 S Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
