431 S Keystone Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 1 Br Duplex near Fountain Square - Property Id: 253415



This adorable, and spacious, 1 bedroom duplex has been updated throughout. Located close to Fountain Square and everything downtown has to offer. Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, and fresh paint throughout. This place is all ready for you to move in! There is a basement for extra storage, and washer and dryer are included with the home. Call today to set up your social distance safe tour of the home!



$750 Security deposit with lease signing.

Utilities are NOT included in price of home.

Property Id 253415



