Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

4245 Meadowlark Court

Location

4245 Meadowlark Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Check out this cute Ranch in Lawrence Township! This home is off 42nd & Pendleton Pike, minutes to I-465, Pendleton Pike shops, Winding Ridge Golf Course and more! Home features recent updates such as new carpet and fresh paint throughout, a large family room leading into a huge kitchen with new cabinets and a bonus room. Large backyard and 1-car garage. Note: NO Central A/C. Two window units are in the home. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Meadowlark Court have any available units?
4245 Meadowlark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4245 Meadowlark Court have?
Some of 4245 Meadowlark Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Meadowlark Court currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Meadowlark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Meadowlark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Meadowlark Court is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Meadowlark Court offer parking?
Yes, 4245 Meadowlark Court offers parking.
Does 4245 Meadowlark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Meadowlark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Meadowlark Court have a pool?
No, 4245 Meadowlark Court does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Meadowlark Court have accessible units?
No, 4245 Meadowlark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Meadowlark Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Meadowlark Court does not have units with dishwashers.
