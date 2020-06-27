4245 Meadowlark Court

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Check out this cute Ranch in Lawrence Township! This home is off 42nd & Pendleton Pike, minutes to I-465, Pendleton Pike shops, Winding Ridge Golf Course and more! Home features recent updates such as new carpet and fresh paint throughout, a large family room leading into a huge kitchen with new cabinets and a bonus room. Large backyard and 1-car garage. Note: NO Central A/C. Two window units are in the home. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



