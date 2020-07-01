4203 Otterbein Avenue

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245443



A coveted rental home located close to the University of Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

--Washer and dryer

--Detached garage

--Cats allowed

--Dogs allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

