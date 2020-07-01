All apartments in Indianapolis
4203 Otterbein Avenue

4203 Otterbein Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Otterbein Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245443

A coveted rental home located close to the University of Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
--Washer and dryer
--Detached garage
--Cats allowed
--Dogs allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Garage,Carpet,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have any available units?
4203 Otterbein Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have?
Some of 4203 Otterbein Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Otterbein Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Otterbein Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Otterbein Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Otterbein Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Otterbein Avenue offers parking.
Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 Otterbein Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have a pool?
No, 4203 Otterbein Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4203 Otterbein Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Otterbein Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Otterbein Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
