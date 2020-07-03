All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 420 N Colorado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
420 N Colorado Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 N Colorado Ave

420 North Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

420 North Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa16311002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 N Colorado Ave have any available units?
420 N Colorado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 420 N Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
420 N Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 N Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave offer parking?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 N Colorado Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 N Colorado Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College