4186 Carrollton Avenue

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This large 5 Bedroom 2-Story off 42nd & Carrollton is minutes to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Red Line, restaurants and more! Home features lovely hardwood floors, large family room with built-ins and a woodburning fireplace, a formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



