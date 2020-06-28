All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4186 Carrollton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4186 Carrollton Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

4186 Carrollton Avenue

4186 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4186 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This large 5 Bedroom 2-Story off 42nd & Carrollton is minutes to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Red Line, restaurants and more! Home features lovely hardwood floors, large family room with built-ins and a woodburning fireplace, a formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
4186 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 4186 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4186 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4186 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4186 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4186 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4186 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4186 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4186 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4186 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College