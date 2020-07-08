All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4114 Candy Apple Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4114 Candy Apple Blvd
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

4114 Candy Apple Blvd

4114 Candy Apple Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4114 Candy Apple Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom home with a loft and 2.5 baths. Walking in, you wind a spacious family room with volume ceilings, the kitchen and dining area and a half bath. Going upstairs you will find the master suite with private bathroom, featuring a large garden tub and walk in closets. Additionally you will find the other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom home with a loft and 2.5 baths. Walking in, you wind a spacious family room with volume ceilings, the kitchen and dining area and a half bath. Going upstairs you will find the master suite with private bathroom, featuring a large garden tub and walk in closets. Additionally you will find the other 3 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have any available units?
4114 Candy Apple Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have?
Some of 4114 Candy Apple Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Candy Apple Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Candy Apple Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Candy Apple Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd offers parking.
Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have a pool?
No, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Candy Apple Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Candy Apple Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College