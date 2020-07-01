All apartments in Indianapolis
4107 Biscayne Road

4107 Biscayne Road · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath has been renovated! It has fresh paint, new carpet, new flooring, new fixtures, an attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, and French Doors off of the kitchen. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space along with plenty of space for the cook of the home. It has a large backyard complete with a huge deck perfect for outdoor entertainment or relaxation. Don't delay! This beautiful home won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Biscayne Road have any available units?
4107 Biscayne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 Biscayne Road have?
Some of 4107 Biscayne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Biscayne Road currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Biscayne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Biscayne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 Biscayne Road is pet friendly.
Does 4107 Biscayne Road offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Biscayne Road offers parking.
Does 4107 Biscayne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Biscayne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Biscayne Road have a pool?
No, 4107 Biscayne Road does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Biscayne Road have accessible units?
No, 4107 Biscayne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Biscayne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Biscayne Road does not have units with dishwashers.

