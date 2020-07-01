4107 Biscayne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This ranch style 3 bedroom 1 bath has been renovated! It has fresh paint, new carpet, new flooring, new fixtures, an attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, and French Doors off of the kitchen. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinet and counter top space along with plenty of space for the cook of the home. It has a large backyard complete with a huge deck perfect for outdoor entertainment or relaxation. Don't delay! This beautiful home won't last long!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.