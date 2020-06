Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, with lake view condo now available. Brand new master bath, SS appliances, walk-in master closet, washer & dryer included, and the list goes on. All exterior maintenance is handled by the HOA. Come check it out for yourself. No pets & no smoking.