4048 Orchard Valley Lane

Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom In Lawrence Township! - This newly renovated home features a main level living area that hosts a large Great Room with attached Dining Room. Large kitchen with Eat-In area. Half bath on main level. Upstairs bedrooms feature 4 large bedrooms, Laundry Area, and Full Bath with Tub/Shower. The oversized Master Bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom with large whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet! 2 car attached Garage. Lots of room in the fully fenced backyard with Pond view! Close to Restaurants and Shopping! Lawrence Township School District.



Pets may be considered with $400, per pet, refundable deposit fee, and additional $25 per pet, per month, non-refundable pet fee.



No smoking



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



