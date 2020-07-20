All apartments in Indianapolis
4048 Orchard Valley Lane
4048 Orchard Valley Lane

4048 Orchard Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4048 Orchard Valley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom In Lawrence Township! - This newly renovated home features a main level living area that hosts a large Great Room with attached Dining Room. Large kitchen with Eat-In area. Half bath on main level. Upstairs bedrooms feature 4 large bedrooms, Laundry Area, and Full Bath with Tub/Shower. The oversized Master Bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom with large whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet! 2 car attached Garage. Lots of room in the fully fenced backyard with Pond view! Close to Restaurants and Shopping! Lawrence Township School District.

Pets may be considered with $400, per pet, refundable deposit fee, and additional $25 per pet, per month, non-refundable pet fee.

No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4868406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have any available units?
4048 Orchard Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have?
Some of 4048 Orchard Valley Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4048 Orchard Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4048 Orchard Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4048 Orchard Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4048 Orchard Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4048 Orchard Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
