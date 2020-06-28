4026 Gray Arbor Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - PERRY TOWNSHIP: E Southport Rd & Gray Rd

Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,Living room, eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room.



Interior Features include: Ceiling fans, laundry hook up, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring, Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, concrete patio



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: ALL Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5132662)