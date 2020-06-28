All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4026 Gray Arbor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4026 Gray Arbor Dr
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4026 Gray Arbor Dr

4026 Gray Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4026 Gray Arbor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - PERRY TOWNSHIP: E Southport Rd & Gray Rd
Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,Living room, eat in kitchen, family room, laundry room.

Interior Features include: Ceiling fans, laundry hook up, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring, Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, concrete patio

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: ALL Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5132662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have any available units?
4026 Gray Arbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have?
Some of 4026 Gray Arbor Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 Gray Arbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Gray Arbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Gray Arbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr offers parking.
Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have a pool?
No, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Gray Arbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 Gray Arbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College