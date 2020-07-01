All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4017 Sawyer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4017 Sawyer Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4017 Sawyer Street

4017 Sawyer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4017 Sawyer Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Bright and welcoming! You will be blown away when you see the inside of this home! Tall ceiling and support beams give it tons of character. Open concept. Kitchen, dining, and living space. Kitchen features new flooring and electric stainless steel appliances. Bonus living space on lower level of home as well as half bath. Lower level has access to unfenced backyard. Pet Friendly. 1680 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Sawyer Street have any available units?
4017 Sawyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4017 Sawyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Sawyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Sawyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Sawyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street offer parking?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street have a pool?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 Sawyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4017 Sawyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College