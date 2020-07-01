All apartments in Indianapolis
3965 North Meridian Street

3965 North Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

3965 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
Beautiful Meridian-Kessler 2 bed/2bath open concept end-unit condo w/updated outdoor pool, fitness center & underground, heated parking included. LOW UTILITY COSTS W/HEAT, AC & WATER PAID BY THE OWNER. Tenant pays electric. Private balcony plus beautiful kitchen with appliances included, breakfast bar & dining area. Gracious bedroom sizes, nice closets plus full guest bath w/shower complete the condo. Add'l features include In-Unit laundry, newly renovated lobby & elevators (smart phone access to unlock doors for guests). Convenient location, 2 blocks from Red Line, easy access to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Butler, shopping, restaurants & more. Call for more info, a private showing & move-in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3965 North Meridian Street have any available units?
3965 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3965 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 3965 North Meridian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3965 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
3965 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3965 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 3965 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3965 North Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 3965 North Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 3965 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3965 North Meridian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3965 North Meridian Street have a pool?
Yes, 3965 North Meridian Street has a pool.
Does 3965 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3965 North Meridian Street has accessible units.
Does 3965 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3965 North Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.

