3965 North Meridian Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool lobby

Beautiful Meridian-Kessler 2 bed/2bath open concept end-unit condo w/updated outdoor pool, fitness center & underground, heated parking included. LOW UTILITY COSTS W/HEAT, AC & WATER PAID BY THE OWNER. Tenant pays electric. Private balcony plus beautiful kitchen with appliances included, breakfast bar & dining area. Gracious bedroom sizes, nice closets plus full guest bath w/shower complete the condo. Add'l features include In-Unit laundry, newly renovated lobby & elevators (smart phone access to unlock doors for guests). Convenient location, 2 blocks from Red Line, easy access to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Butler, shopping, restaurants & more. Call for more info, a private showing & move-in immediately.