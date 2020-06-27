3965 North Meridian Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking pool lobby

Welcome to ‘The Modern’ – 2 bed/2bath open concept end-unit/corner condo with updated outdoor pool, fitness center and underground parking included. Utility costs are low with heat, AC & water paid by owner. Tenant only pays electric. Lots of natural light with balcony plus beautiful kitchen with appliances included, breakfast bar & dining area. Gracious bedroom sizes, nice closets plus full guest bath with shower complete the condo. Additional features include In-Unit laundry, newly renovated lobby & elevators (with smart phone access to unlock doors for guests). Enjoy the convenient, close to everything, Meridian-Kessler location (Downtown, Broad Ripple, Butler Univ, IUPUI, shopping, restaurants & more are minutes away). Move in TODAY!