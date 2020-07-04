All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

3956 Campbell Ave

3956 Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3956 Campbell Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.

Come to check out this beautifully rehabbed home. Located on a huge corner lot, this 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you've been looking for. It has been updated and features new flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, updated cabinetry, and new windows. The eat-in kitchen includes appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven) and has plenty of storage space. There is a sun-room located directly off of the kitchen that provides a great area for entertaining and enjoying the warm weather this spring. You will also be able to enjoy a garage which has extra space for storage. The large lot will be great for your family and friends to hang out and play. There is a large basement that includes washer and dryer hookups.

Please note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home.

Application - $50/Adult: Any applications received before this home is available to view will not be reviewed until the home is available to view.
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1855881221

Viewing -This home will be available for viewings on April 22, 2019. Signup on the Rently.com waitlist to be notified when the home is available.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/761307?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home:
http://www.ethositypropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Campbell Ave have any available units?
3956 Campbell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Campbell Ave have?
Some of 3956 Campbell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3956 Campbell Ave offers parking.
Does 3956 Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Campbell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 3956 Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3956 Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3956 Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3956 Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.

