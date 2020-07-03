All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3951 North Park Avenue

3951 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3951 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3951 North Park Avenue Available 07/01/20 New meets old school charm. This three bedroom two bath home has it all - Original charm with total renovation make over. New meets old school charm. This three bedroom two bath home has it all. New roof, windows, flooring, paint, stainless appliances, cabinet, hard finished counters and fenced in backyard. High ceilings, amazing arched hallways and original hardwood floors maintain the charm of the house. Totally renovated kitchen and bathrooms bring the modern touch. There is a detached two car carport and storage shed. There is also a full unfinished basement for additional room/storage. The front porch highlights the new landscaping and curb appeal. There is also a backyard deck to enjoy morning or evening drinks and entertaining in the privacy of a large fenced backyard.

(RLNE5831849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 North Park Avenue have any available units?
3951 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3951 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 3951 North Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3951 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3951 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3951 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3951 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 3951 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3951 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3951 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3951 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 North Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

