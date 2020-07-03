Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

3951 North Park Avenue Available 07/01/20 New meets old school charm. This three bedroom two bath home has it all - Original charm with total renovation make over. New meets old school charm. This three bedroom two bath home has it all. New roof, windows, flooring, paint, stainless appliances, cabinet, hard finished counters and fenced in backyard. High ceilings, amazing arched hallways and original hardwood floors maintain the charm of the house. Totally renovated kitchen and bathrooms bring the modern touch. There is a detached two car carport and storage shed. There is also a full unfinished basement for additional room/storage. The front porch highlights the new landscaping and curb appeal. There is also a backyard deck to enjoy morning or evening drinks and entertaining in the privacy of a large fenced backyard.



(RLNE5831849)