3935 Truro Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Wonderful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Home nestled on a cul-de-sac with Living Room, Dining Room and/or Family Room which as Sliding Glass Doors out to the Back Yard, Eat-in Kitchen with Panty and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Master Bedroom and the Additional 2 Bedrooms are on the Second Level and share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This home features a newer furnace, air conditioner, water heater, garage door, New Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring on the Main Floor and Plush Carpet on the staircase and Bedrooms. Enjoy the Fresh feel of Brand New Paint on both the interior and exterior in Lovely Neutral Tones. Great space for entertaining family and friends inside and out! Laundry Closet off the Kitchen, and Full Bathroom with Stand up Shower on the Main Floor. Finished Attached 2 Car Garage. Beautiful Mature Trees in this Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood, Close to Interstates and Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Pike Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.