Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:25 PM

3935 Truro Court

3935 Truro Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3935 Truro Court, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Home nestled on a cul-de-sac with Living Room, Dining Room and/or Family Room which as Sliding Glass Doors out to the Back Yard, Eat-in Kitchen with Panty and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Master Bedroom and the Additional 2 Bedrooms are on the Second Level and share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This home features a newer furnace, air conditioner, water heater, garage door, New Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring on the Main Floor and Plush Carpet on the staircase and Bedrooms. Enjoy the Fresh feel of Brand New Paint on both the interior and exterior in Lovely Neutral Tones. Great space for entertaining family and friends inside and out! Laundry Closet off the Kitchen, and Full Bathroom with Stand up Shower on the Main Floor. Finished Attached 2 Car Garage. Beautiful Mature Trees in this Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood, Close to Interstates and Just 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Pike Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Truro Court have any available units?
3935 Truro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Truro Court have?
Some of 3935 Truro Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Truro Court currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Truro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Truro Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Truro Court is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Truro Court offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Truro Court offers parking.
Does 3935 Truro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Truro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Truro Court have a pool?
No, 3935 Truro Court does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Truro Court have accessible units?
No, 3935 Truro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Truro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Truro Court does not have units with dishwashers.

