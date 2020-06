Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home. Living room features cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan, skylights, and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with dual sinks. The backyard is spacious and has a nice shed to allow extra space in your attached two car garage. This home is a must see today!!