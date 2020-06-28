All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3709 N. Kenwood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3709 N. Kenwood Ave.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3709 N. Kenwood Ave.

3709 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3709 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
Spacious 3 Bed / 1 Bath Rental Home with Basement on Near NW Side of Indianapolis - Spacious 3 Bed / 1 Bath All-Electric Rental Home with Basement on Near NW Side of Indianapolis. This Beautiful Home has over 1000 Sq Ft with Large Windows, High Ceilings, and tons of Historic Charm. Highlights and Featured Amenities include New Stainless Steel Glass Top Electric Stove/Oven and New Stainless Steel Refrigerator/Freezer, Hardwood and other Solid Flooring throughout, Recently Updated Bathroom, and Much More! This home is Located near 38th St and N Capitol Ave. Access to I-65 and Public Transit nearby. Very Close to Various College Campuses and Medical Complexes. Get it Before it's Gone!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE5420060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have any available units?
3709 N. Kenwood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have?
Some of 3709 N. Kenwood Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3709 N. Kenwood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. offer parking?
No, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have a pool?
No, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 N. Kenwood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College