Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3639 Richelieu Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3639 Richelieu Road
3639 Richelieu Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3639 Richelieu Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have any available units?
3639 Richelieu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3639 Richelieu Road currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Richelieu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Richelieu Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Richelieu Road is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road offer parking?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not offer parking.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have a pool?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have accessible units?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Richelieu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 Richelieu Road does not have units with air conditioning.
