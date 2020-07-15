All apartments in Indianapolis
3626 North Illinois Street.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:37 PM

3626 North Illinois Street

3626 North Illinois Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 862930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3626 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully rehabbed home! This newly rehabbed home has been updated at every spot. The old classic features of this early century home have been polished and made modern. The home features new flooring, new cabinets, all-new fixtures, fresh paint, and new systems. Brand new kitchen appliances. The home has 2 large bedrooms with great space and 1 spacious bathroom with all new fixtures. Off-street parking is available in the rear of the home. This home will move quickly.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1873215489

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/862930?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3626 North Illinois Street have any available units?
3626 North Illinois Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3626 North Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
3626 North Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 North Illinois Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 North Illinois Street is pet friendly.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 3626 North Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 North Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 3626 North Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 3626 North Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 North Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 North Illinois Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 North Illinois Street does not have units with air conditioning.

