3626 North Illinois Street.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully rehabbed home! This newly rehabbed home has been updated at every spot. The old classic features of this early century home have been polished and made modern. The home features new flooring, new cabinets, all-new fixtures, fresh paint, and new systems. Brand new kitchen appliances. The home has 2 large bedrooms with great space and 1 spacious bathroom with all new fixtures. Off-street parking is available in the rear of the home. This home will move quickly.



Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1873215489



To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/862930?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.