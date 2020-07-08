All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3618 Valley Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3618 Valley Lake Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:48 PM

3618 Valley Lake Drive

3618 Valley Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3618 Valley Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This beautiful home is located in Perry Township off Sherman & Pleasant Creek just minutes away from Greenwood, Smock Golf Course & St. Francis Hospital. Enjoy a modern feel kitchen with nice appliances and countertops. Lovely living room with vaulted ceilings. The home also features a fenced-in backyard with a storage shed, and a 1-car attached garage! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have any available units?
3618 Valley Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3618 Valley Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Valley Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Valley Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Valley Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Valley Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Valley Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 Valley Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 Valley Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Valley Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Valley Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Valley Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College