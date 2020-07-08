3618 Valley Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This beautiful home is located in Perry Township off Sherman & Pleasant Creek just minutes away from Greenwood, Smock Golf Course & St. Francis Hospital. Enjoy a modern feel kitchen with nice appliances and countertops. Lovely living room with vaulted ceilings. The home also features a fenced-in backyard with a storage shed, and a 1-car attached garage! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

