Indianapolis, IN
3618 N Hawthorne Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3618 N Hawthorne Ln

3618 North Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3618 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e2c52e016 ---- Schedule your tour to see this awesome 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom house with nice kitchen, living room and dining area.This house sits on a gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees! This one will go quickly! Apply Today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have any available units?
3618 N Hawthorne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3618 N Hawthorne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3618 N Hawthorne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 N Hawthorne Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln offer parking?
No, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have a pool?
No, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have accessible units?
No, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 N Hawthorne Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3618 N Hawthorne Ln has units with air conditioning.

