3618 N Hawthorne Ln

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e2c52e016 ---- Schedule your tour to see this awesome 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom house with nice kitchen, living room and dining area.This house sits on a gorgeous property surrounded by mature trees! This one will go quickly! Apply Today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years