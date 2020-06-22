3556 North Washington Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Upon seeing this building, you'll notice the expansive front porch. The porch runs the length of the front of this unit. This is your own private entryway into the first floor, 2-bed, 1-bath unit. This unit has been recently updated. The great room is huge and will be a great entertaining space. The large master bedroom features the original french doors that add tons of charm to the space. The bathroom has been renovated and is pure luxury. You'll enjoy the crisp white and black tile in the bath. The unit will be supplied with kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator) before tenant move-in. $200 Monthly Utility Fee due in addition to rent which covers electricity and water.



Please Note: Only small pets allowed. Tenants are required to maintain renters' insurance. No smoking allowed on the entire property.



Application - $50/Adult Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2113536047



To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided showing.



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.