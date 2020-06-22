All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3556 North Washington Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:45 PM

3556 North Washington Boulevard

3556 North Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3556 North Washington Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upon seeing this building, you'll notice the expansive front porch. The porch runs the length of the front of this unit. This is your own private entryway into the first floor, 2-bed, 1-bath unit. This unit has been recently updated. The great room is huge and will be a great entertaining space. The large master bedroom features the original french doors that add tons of charm to the space. The bathroom has been renovated and is pure luxury. You'll enjoy the crisp white and black tile in the bath. The unit will be supplied with kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator) before tenant move-in. $200 Monthly Utility Fee due in addition to rent which covers electricity and water.

Please Note: Only small pets allowed. Tenants are required to maintain renters' insurance. No smoking allowed on the entire property.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2113536047

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided showing.

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have any available units?
3556 North Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3556 North Washington Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 North Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3556 North Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 North Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 North Washington Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3556 North Washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3556 North Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3556 North Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3556 North Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 North Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 North Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

