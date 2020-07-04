All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3545 N. Taft Ave.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

3545 N. Taft Ave.

3545 North Taft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3545 North Taft Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
clubhouse
parking
e-payments
Spacious 4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Eagledale - Spacious 4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Eagledale. This Home has almost 1600 Sq Ft with a Car Port, Mini-Barn, and Privacy Fenced Backyard with Deck. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Large Bonus Recreation Room, Walk-In Closet, Separate Dining Room, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! This home is located on the West Side of Indianapolis near 38th St and Lafayette Rd. Minutes from I-65 and I-465 and minutes from Downtown Speedway. Apply Today!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have any available units?
3545 N. Taft Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have?
Some of 3545 N. Taft Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 N. Taft Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3545 N. Taft Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 N. Taft Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3545 N. Taft Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3545 N. Taft Ave. offers parking.
Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 N. Taft Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have a pool?
No, 3545 N. Taft Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3545 N. Taft Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 N. Taft Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 N. Taft Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

