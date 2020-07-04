3545 N. Taft Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport walk in closets air conditioning clubhouse

Spacious 4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Eagledale - Spacious 4 Bed / 1 Bath Home for Rent with Fenced Yard in Eagledale. This Home has almost 1600 Sq Ft with a Car Port, Mini-Barn, and Privacy Fenced Backyard with Deck. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Large Bonus Recreation Room, Walk-In Closet, Separate Dining Room, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! This home is located on the West Side of Indianapolis near 38th St and Lafayette Rd. Minutes from I-65 and I-465 and minutes from Downtown Speedway. Apply Today!



(RLNE5334922)