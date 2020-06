Amenities

LEASE TO OWN Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Pike Twp, with 2248 sq feet plus additional 1168 sq foot basement. Fresh paint, new carpets, newly stained wood floors, and other improvements. New black appliances are being installed. Fenced back yard, multi-level deck, nice sized kitchen, deep garage for storage, and garden tub/2 separate vanities in master (This is NOT for rent only. Lease to own is available for a buyer needing 12-24 months before obtaining mortgage)