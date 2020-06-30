3510 North GRAHAM Avenue

Amenities

Lock in your rent for two years or more today at the low price of $825/month! This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms and a large full bathroom as well as a half bath. You will love the location with easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. There is over 1400 feet and the home is in tip-top shape. There are Wood Floors, New Carpet, like New bathroom and kitchen to make you feel right at home in a very Modern space. Don't hesitate to come and see this one as we are sure it will rent quickly. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.