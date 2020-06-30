All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 24 2020

3510 North GRAHAM Avenue

3510 North Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 North Graham Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lock in your rent for two years or more today at the low price of $825/month! This lovely home offers 4 bedrooms and a large full bathroom as well as a half bath. You will love the location with easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping. There is over 1400 feet and the home is in tip-top shape. There are Wood Floors, New Carpet, like New bathroom and kitchen to make you feel right at home in a very Modern space. Don't hesitate to come and see this one as we are sure it will rent quickly. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have any available units?
3510 North GRAHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have?
Some of 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 North GRAHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 North GRAHAM Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

