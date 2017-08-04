347 West 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 1.5 bath unit of duplex in good location in "Highland." 4 blocks from Ivy Tech Campus, 7 minutes from IUPUI, and minutes from Broad Ripple or all the downtown attractions. Private parking onsite in rear of home plus additional parking on street.

Includes: Washer and Dryer hookup, Oven, Fridge

(Pictures will be updated when painting is complete)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.