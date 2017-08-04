All apartments in Indianapolis
347 West 28th Street

Location

347 West 28th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
3 bed, 1.5 bath unit of duplex in good location in "Highland." 4 blocks from Ivy Tech Campus, 7 minutes from IUPUI, and minutes from Broad Ripple or all the downtown attractions. Private parking onsite in rear of home plus additional parking on street.
Includes: Washer and Dryer hookup, Oven, Fridge
(Pictures will be updated when painting is complete)
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

