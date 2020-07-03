All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3450 6th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3450 6th Ave E
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

3450 6th Ave E

3450 6th Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3450 6th Ave E, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e171df090 ---- This fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has all new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room with a door and a 2 car detached garage. This is a great house on a quiet street. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 6th Ave E have any available units?
3450 6th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 6th Ave E have?
Some of 3450 6th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 6th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
3450 6th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 6th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 6th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 3450 6th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 3450 6th Ave E offers parking.
Does 3450 6th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 6th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 6th Ave E have a pool?
No, 3450 6th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 3450 6th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 3450 6th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 6th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 6th Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College