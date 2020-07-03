3450 6th Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e171df090 ---- This fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has all new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room with a door and a 2 car detached garage. This is a great house on a quiet street. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Dryer