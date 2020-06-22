All apartments in Indianapolis
3428 Hapsburg Way
3428 Hapsburg Way

3428 Hapsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Hapsburg Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
COMING SOON! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Franklin Township, 1670 Sq/ft Two Story Home with Updates! - Spacious Two Story home w/ 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Two-Car Garage. Home features A spacious master bedroom, new carpet throughout, & fresh paint. Located at Hanover Subdivision Marion County - Franklin Township. Washer/dryer stay with the home. Home available to be viewed on 03/07/20.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE4666998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Hapsburg Way have any available units?
3428 Hapsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 Hapsburg Way have?
Some of 3428 Hapsburg Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Hapsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Hapsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Hapsburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 Hapsburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 3428 Hapsburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 3428 Hapsburg Way offers parking.
Does 3428 Hapsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3428 Hapsburg Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Hapsburg Way have a pool?
No, 3428 Hapsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Hapsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 3428 Hapsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Hapsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Hapsburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
