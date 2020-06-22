3428 Hapsburg Way

Amenities

COMING SOON! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Franklin Township, 1670 Sq/ft Two Story Home with Updates! - Spacious Two Story home w/ 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and a Two-Car Garage. Home features A spacious master bedroom, new carpet throughout, & fresh paint. Located at Hanover Subdivision Marion County - Franklin Township. Washer/dryer stay with the home. Home available to be viewed on 03/07/20.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



